Denbury approves $250M in share repurchase authorization

May 05, 2022 6:45 AM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Time for a Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Clock 3d Illustration

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) board authorized a share repurchase program wherein it may repurchase up to $250M of its outstanding shares; it represents more than 7% of Denbury’s current market cap.
  • "With our anticipated strong free cash flow generation and the significant value opportunity ahead of us with CCUS, we believe a share repurchase program is warranted. We expect to maintain our strong balance sheet and advance our EOR and CCUS strategic priorities while returning meaningful capital to shareholders through this share repurchase program," EVP & CFO Mark Allen commented.
