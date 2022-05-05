Sally Beauty Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.04, revenue of $911.39M misses by $39.81M
May 05, 2022 6:47 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty press release (NYSE:SBH): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $911.39M (-1.6% Y/Y) misses by $39.81M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales are expected to be flat to down 2% compared to the prior year; Net store count is expected to decrease by approximately 1% to 2% for the fiscal year, reflecting the Company’s focus on optimizing its store portfolio; Gross margin is expected to expand by 40 to 60 basis points compared to the prior year; GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 11.0%; Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately 11.0%.