Independence Contract Drilling Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.99 misses by $0.77, revenue of $34.99M beats by $0.29M
May 05, 2022 6:49 AM ETIndependence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Independence Contract Drilling press release (NYSE:ICD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.99 misses by $0.77.
- Revenue of $34.99M (+125.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.29M.
- Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "We are pleased that increasing demand, pricing and margin generating capability for ICD's pad optimal, super-spec ShaleDriller rigs are reflected in our first quarter 2022 results, in-line with our prior forecasts. More exciting is that we expect an incremental 30% to 35% sequential improvement in margin per day during the second quarter of 2022. Based on our outlook and contract roll-over schedule, we expect continued meaningful improvements in our rig margin metric as this upcycle continues to unfold. Leading edge dayrates for pad-optimal 300 series superspec rigs are now $30,000 per day or higher and we believe the very limited supply of this class of rig will drive further dayrate and margin improvements the back half of this year and into 2023."