Urban One GAAP EPS of $0.30, revenue of $112.3M

May 05, 2022 6:50 AM ETUrban One, Inc. (UONE), UONEKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Urban One press release (NASDAQ:UONE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.30.
  • Revenue of $112.3M (+22.8% Y/Y).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $42.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $30.2 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Second quarter core radio advertising is pacing up mid-single digits, as we start to lap the tougher comps from 2021. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, with $166.4 million of cash and net leverage down to 4.07x."

