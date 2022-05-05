Urban One GAAP EPS of $0.30, revenue of $112.3M
- Urban One press release (NASDAQ:UONE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.30.
- Revenue of $112.3M (+22.8% Y/Y).
Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $42.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $30.2 million for the same period in 2021.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Second quarter core radio advertising is pacing up mid-single digits, as we start to lap the tougher comps from 2021. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, with $166.4 million of cash and net leverage down to 4.07x."