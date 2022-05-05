Vista Outdoor plans to separate into two publicly-traded companies
May 05, 2022 6:51 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) announced that its board approved a plan to separate its outdoor products and sporting products segments into two independent, publicly-traded companies via a tax-free spin-off.
- The company said the outdoor products segment will be an industry-leading platform of outdoor brands including CamelBak, Bell, Giro, Camp Chef, Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Stone Glacier and QuietKat. As an independent company, the sporting products business will continue to focus on ammunition categories through its renowned brands including Federal, Remington, CCI, Speer, Estate Cartridge and HEVI-Shot.
- The separation is expected to be completed in 2023 through a tax-free spin-off of the outdoor products segment to Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shareholders.
- The separation is seen as having strategic benefits such as enhanced strategic focus, expanded strategic opportunities and tailored capital allocation priorities.
- CEO statement: "As a result of the separation, our Outdoor Products and Sporting Products businesses will have resources, management teams and capital allocation priorities tailored to their respective strategic goals. We are confident that this increased focus will better allow each company to deliver long-term value for its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders. The Centers of Excellence we have built will reside within the Outdoor Products business and continue to provide meaningful industry differentiation."
- Shares of Vista Outdoor (VSTO) rose 2.86% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company also released Q1 earnings.