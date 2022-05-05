Kontoor Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.20, revenue of $680M beats by $24.35M; updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:54 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kontoor Brands press release (NYSE:KTB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $680M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $24.35M.
  • EBITDA was $118 million on a reported basis. EBITDA margin increased 170 basis points to 17.3 percent of revenue. EBITDA margin decreased 220 basis points compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • 2022 revenue is now expected to be above $2.7 billion vs. consensus of $2.70B, increasing approximately 10 percent versus 2021; up from the prior guidance of increasing high single digits
  • 2022 EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 vs. consensus of $4.50, increasing 11 percent to 13 percent over 2021 adjusted EPS, and up from the prior guidance of $4.65 to $4.75
