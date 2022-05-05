Cardinal Health Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 misses by $0.07, revenue of $44.8B beats by $1.6B; updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:58 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cardinal Health press release (NYSE:CAH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $44.8B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.6B.
  • Company updates FY22 guidance: non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. to $5.15 to $5.25, from $5.15 to $5.50 vs. consensus of $5.29.
  • The company also updated Medical segment profit outlook to a forty-five to fifty-five percent decline, from a thirty to forty-five percent decline. 
  • In addition to the updated Medical segment profit outlook, the new non-GAAP EPS guidance range reflects updated expectations for fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP effective tax rate of 22% to 23%
