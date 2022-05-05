The Bank of England boosted its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 1% Thursday as expected.

The rate is at its highest level since the Financial Crisis.

Six members of the monetary policy committee voted for a quarter-point rise, while three voted for a boost of 50 basis points. The market was looking for at least one member to vote for no move at all.

The BoE predicts the economy will contract 0.25% in 2023. It pushed a decision on Gilt sales to August, with hesitancy to move to QT just yet. Inflation is expected to peak above 10% in Q4.

"The BoE's fourth straight hike has given markets plenty to digest - a hawkish vote split, including three policymakers desiring a jumbo 50bps hike, was accompanied by fairly dismal growth projections, including the expectation that the economy will contract by 0.25% next year, leading another two policymakers to believe that no further tightening will be required," Caxton strategist Michael Brown said.

"This evidences the tightrope that the MPC have to walk at present, with inflation set to peak in excess of 10% later this year, amid mounting recession risks. It's difficult to envisage the BoE becoming any more aggressive, with policy loosening now even a possibility next year; presumably, this is why the decision on gilt sales has been kicked into the summer. Consequently, the pound is likely to face relatively stiff headwinds, especially as other G10 central banks continue to up the hawkish ante."

Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) is falling nearly 1% against the dollar.

"Global inflationary pressures have intensified sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," the MPC said. "This has led to a material deterioration in the outlook for world and UK growth. These developments have exacerbated greatly the combination of adverse supply shocks that the United Kingdom and other countries continue to face. Concerns about further supply chain disruption have also risen, both due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to Covid-19 developments in China."

Dig deeper into yesterday's Fed decision.