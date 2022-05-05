ConocoPhillips Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.05
May 05, 2022 7:01 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ConocoPhillips press release (NYSE:COP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.05.
Second-quarter 2022 production is expected to be 1.67 to 1.73 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED).
The company’s full-year production is expected to be approximately 1.76 MMBOED, reflecting a net reduction of approximately 25 MBOED from acquisitions and dispositions closed as of May 5, 2022.
The company adjusted its 2022 operating capital guidance to $7.8 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.2 billion.
In addition, ConocoPhillips today announced a $2 billion increase in expected 2022 returns of capital to $10 billion.
The company declared both an ordinary dividend of 46 cents per share and a third-quarter variable return of cash (VROC) payment of 70 cents per share.