Zoetis Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.99B beats by $10M

May 05, 2022 7:03 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Zoetis press release (NYSE:ZTS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.99B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Delivers 9% Operational Growth in Revenue and 8% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for First Quarter 2022
  • Updates Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to $8.225 - $8.375 Billion vs consensus of $8.41B, with Diluted EPS of $4.65 to $4.77 on a Reported Basis, or $4.99 to $5.09 on an Adjusted Basis vs consensus of $5.16, Due to the Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates
