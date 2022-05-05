Zoetis Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.99B beats by $10M
May 05, 2022 7:03 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Zoetis press release (NYSE:ZTS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.99B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Delivers 9% Operational Growth in Revenue and 8% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for First Quarter 2022
- Updates Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to $8.225 - $8.375 Billion vs consensus of $8.41B, with Diluted EPS of $4.65 to $4.77 on a Reported Basis, or $4.99 to $5.09 on an Adjusted Basis vs consensus of $5.16, Due to the Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange Rates