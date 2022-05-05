Shopify Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.45, revenue of $1.2B misses by $40M

May 05, 2022 7:05 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Shopify press release (NYSE:SHOP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+21.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Shares +5% PM.
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue +17% Y/Y to $105.2M.
  • Subscription Solutions revenue +8% Y/Y to $344.8M.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume was $43.2B, which represents a two-year compound annual growth rate of 57% and an increase of $5.9B, or 16% over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Gross Payments Volume grew to $22B, which accounted for 51% of GMV processed in the quarter, versus $17.3B, or 46%, for the first quarter of 2021.
  • FY2022 revenue growth to be lower in the first half and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022.
