Shopify Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.45, revenue of $1.2B misses by $40M
May 05, 2022 7:05 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Shopify press release (NYSE:SHOP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+21.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares +5% PM.
- Monthly Recurring Revenue +17% Y/Y to $105.2M.
- Subscription Solutions revenue +8% Y/Y to $344.8M.
- Gross Merchandise Volume was $43.2B, which represents a two-year compound annual growth rate of 57% and an increase of $5.9B, or 16% over the first quarter of 2021.
- Gross Payments Volume grew to $22B, which accounted for 51% of GMV processed in the quarter, versus $17.3B, or 46%, for the first quarter of 2021.
- FY2022 revenue growth to be lower in the first half and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022.