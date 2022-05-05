Wayfair Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.43, revenue of $3B beats by $10M

May 05, 2022 7:06 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Wayfair press release (NYSE:W): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $3B (-13.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • 25.4 million Active Customers
  • Active customers reached 25.4 million as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of 23.4% year over year
  • LTM net revenue per active customer was $520 as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 12.8% year over year
  • Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.87 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.98 for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Orders delivered in the first quarter of 2022 were 10.4 million, a decrease of 29.0% year over year
  • Repeat customers placed 77.7% of total orders in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 74.5% in the first quarter of 2021
  • Repeat customers placed 8.1 million orders in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.0% year over year
  • Average order value was $287 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $237 for the first quarter of 2021
  • In the first quarter of 2022, 59.4% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device, compared to 60.0% in the first quarter of 2021.
