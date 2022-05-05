Wayfair Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.43, revenue of $3B beats by $10M
May 05, 2022 7:06 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Wayfair press release (NYSE:W): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $3B (-13.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- 25.4 million Active Customers
- Active customers reached 25.4 million as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of 23.4% year over year
- LTM net revenue per active customer was $520 as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 12.8% year over year
- Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.87 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.98 for the first quarter of 2021.
- Orders delivered in the first quarter of 2022 were 10.4 million, a decrease of 29.0% year over year
- Repeat customers placed 77.7% of total orders in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 74.5% in the first quarter of 2021
- Repeat customers placed 8.1 million orders in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.0% year over year
- Average order value was $287 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $237 for the first quarter of 2021
- In the first quarter of 2022, 59.4% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device, compared to 60.0% in the first quarter of 2021.