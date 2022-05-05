Datadog Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.13, revenue of $363M beats by $25.19M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 7:07 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Datadog press release (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $363M (+82.9% Y/Y) beats by $25.19M.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $83.7 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 23%.
  • Operating cash flow was $147.4 million, with free cash flow of $129.9 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • "As of March 31, 2022, we had about 2,250 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 60% from 1,406 as of March 31, 2021."
  • Second Quarter 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $376 million and $380 million vs. consensus of $361.65M; non-GAAP operating income between $49 million and $53 million; non-GAAP net income per share between $0.13 and $0.15 vs. consensus of $0.12.
  • Full Year 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $1.60 billion and $1.62 billion vs. consensus of $1.53B; non-GAAP operating income between $240 million and $260 million; non-GAAP net income per share between $0.70 and $0.77 vs. consensus of $0.51.
