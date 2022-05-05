LendingTree Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.38, revenue of $283.2M misses by $0.45M
May 05, 2022 7:07 AM ETLendingTree, Inc. (TREE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LendingTree press release (NASDAQ:TREE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $283.2M (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.
- Guidance:
- Second-quarter 2022: Revenue: $283 - $293 million vs consensus of $296.47M;
- Variable Marketing Margin: $100 - $106 million; Adjusted EBITDA: $35 - $40 million
Full-year 2022: Revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $1,150 - $1,190 million vs consensus of $1.22B, representing growth of 5% - 8% over full-year 2021 results. Variable Marketing Margin is now expected to be in the range of $390 - $415 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be in the range of $140 - $150 million, up 4% - 11% over full-year 2021 results.