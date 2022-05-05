Crocs Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.50, revenue of $660.15M beats by $38.34M

May 05, 2022 7:08 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Crocs press release (NASDAQ:CROX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.50.
  • Revenue of $660.15M (+43.5% Y/Y) beats by $38.34M.
  • Shares +3.9% PM.
  • Full Year 2022
  • Revenue growth for the Crocs Brand, excluding HEYDUDE, to exceed 20% compared to 2021.
  • Revenues for the HEYDUDE Brand to be approximately $750 to $800 million on a reported basis, implying $840 to $890 million, including the period of time prior to the closing of the acquisition.
  • Gross margin to include an incremental $75 million of air freight in the first half of 2022.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.05 to $10.65 vs. consensus estimate of $9.98.
  • Second Quarter 2022
  • Consolidated revenues to be approximately $918 to $957 million, implying approximately 43% to 49% growth compared to second quarter 2021 revenues of $641 million.
  • HEYDUDE Brand revenues of approximately $200 to $220 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.