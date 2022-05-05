Crocs Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.50, revenue of $660.15M beats by $38.34M
May 05, 2022 7:08 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Crocs press release (NASDAQ:CROX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.50.
- Revenue of $660.15M (+43.5% Y/Y) beats by $38.34M.
- Shares +3.9% PM.
- Full Year 2022
- Revenue growth for the Crocs Brand, excluding HEYDUDE, to exceed 20% compared to 2021.
- Revenues for the HEYDUDE Brand to be approximately $750 to $800 million on a reported basis, implying $840 to $890 million, including the period of time prior to the closing of the acquisition.
- Gross margin to include an incremental $75 million of air freight in the first half of 2022.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.05 to $10.65 vs. consensus estimate of $9.98.
- Second Quarter 2022
- Consolidated revenues to be approximately $918 to $957 million, implying approximately 43% to 49% growth compared to second quarter 2021 revenues of $641 million.
- HEYDUDE Brand revenues of approximately $200 to $220 million.