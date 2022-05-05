BioCryst Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.03, revenue of $49.92M misses by $1.44M
May 05, 2022 7:10 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $49.92M (+161.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.44M.
- "The company had previously expected operating expenses for full year 2022, not including non-cash stock compensation, to be between $440 million to $480 million. Once the company completes its investigation into BCX9930 and has clarity on the next step for the program it expects to provide an updated outlook on full year 2022 operating expenses. If BCX9930 program enrollment resumes, then operating expenses are likely to be at the lower end of the previously provided range. If we discontinue the BCX9930 program, then operating expenses for the year would be lower than that."