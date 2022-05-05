Penn National GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.14, revenue of $1.56B beats by $30M; raises FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 7:10 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Penn National press release (NASDAQ:PENN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.56B (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR of $494.7 million, an increase of 10.7% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $434.6 million, an increase of 29.1% year-over-year; and
  • Adjusted EBITDAR margins of 31.6%, a decline of 344bps year-over-year.
  • Based on the strength of our first quarter performance and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our prior 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR guidance range to $6.15 billion to $6.55 billion and $1.875 billion to $2.00 billion, respectively.
