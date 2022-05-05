Great Elm acquires management agreements for Monomoy Properties REIT, forays into private REIT industry
May 05, 2022 7:11 AM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG), GECCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Great Elm (NASDAQ:GEG) announced that Great Elm Capital Management (GECM), subsidiary of GEG, acquired the investment management agreement for Monomoy Properties and certain other related assets from Imperial Capital Asset Management (ICAM) for upfront purchase price of $10M.
- The price is a combination of $2.5M in newly issued shares of GEG common stock, which equals 1.37M shares issued at $1.81/share, $1.25M in shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and a promissory note issued by GECM in principal amount of ~$6.3M which bears interest at 6.5% annually and is payable at GECM's option with either cash, GECC shares owned by GEG, or newly issued GEG shares.
- GEG committed to investing $15M into Monomoy REIT and plans to invest an additional $15M in Monomoy REIT over the next 12 months.
- Monomoy REIT is a private real estate investment trust founded by ICAM, with a 108-property portfolio of diversified net leased industrial assets representing ~$348M of real estate at fair value as of Mar. 31, 2022.
- Pro forma for the acquisition, AUM increases from ~$224M to $572M as of Mar. 31, 2022.
- The transaction has also been structured such that ICAM has the ability to receive two earnout payments up to $1M each post the fiscal years ending June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 on achievement of certain financial metrics.