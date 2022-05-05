Wayfair falls after reporting wider-than-expected EBITDA loss

May 05, 2022 7:11 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reported revenue fell 13.9% to $3.0B in Q1, including a 9.9% decline in the U.S.

The retailer saw a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $113M during the quarter after recording a $206M profit a year ago. The EBITDA tally also missed the consensus estimate for -$71.2M.

Active customers fell 23.4% during the quarter to 25.4M and orders per customer were down to 1.87 from 1.98. Orders delivered were off 29.0% to 10.4M. LTM revenue per active customer was up 12.8% to $520.

Looking ahead, Wayfair (W) said it is focused on returning to adjusted EBITDA profitability. "While multiple macro cross-currents are filtering through the global economy, consumer health remains relatively strong," noted CEO Niraj Shah.

Shares of Wwayfair (W) fell 3.26% premarket to $87.80.

See all the growth metrics on Wayfair.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.