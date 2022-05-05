Wayfair falls after reporting wider-than-expected EBITDA loss

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reported revenue fell 13.9% to $3.0B in Q1, including a 9.9% decline in the U.S.

The retailer saw a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $113M during the quarter after recording a $206M profit a year ago. The EBITDA tally also missed the consensus estimate for -$71.2M.

Active customers fell 23.4% during the quarter to 25.4M and orders per customer were down to 1.87 from 1.98. Orders delivered were off 29.0% to 10.4M. LTM revenue per active customer was up 12.8% to $520.

Looking ahead, Wayfair (W) said it is focused on returning to adjusted EBITDA profitability. "While multiple macro cross-currents are filtering through the global economy, consumer health remains relatively strong," noted CEO Niraj Shah.

Shares of Wwayfair (W) fell 3.26% premarket to $87.80.

