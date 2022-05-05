Karyopharm Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.53 beats by $0.14, revenue of $47.67M beats by $13.26M
May 05, 2022 7:12 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Karyopharm Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KPTI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $47.67M (+104.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.26M.
Based on its current operating plans, Karyopharm reaffirms the following for full year 2022:
- XPOVIO net product revenue to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million.
- Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense, for the year ending December 31, 2022, to be in the range of $265 million to $280 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and investments, and the revenue it expects to generate from XPOVIO product sales, as well as revenue generated from its license agreements, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2024.