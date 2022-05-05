Donnelley Financial Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.12, revenue of $211M misses by $8.87M

May 05, 2022 7:13 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions press release (NYSE:DFIN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $211M (-14.0% Y/Y) misses by $8.87M.
  • CEO comment: "Our updated projections have us exceeding our '44 in 24' goal of targeting 44% of our sales from software solutions by the year 2024. Further, we expect nearly 60% our total sales to be from software solutions by 2026, with a financial profile consistent with such a sales mix. I am enthusiastic about achieving our strategic objective; to be the market leading provider of regulatory and compliance solutions, while delivering increasing value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.