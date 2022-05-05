Donnelley Financial Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.12, revenue of $211M misses by $8.87M
May 05, 2022 7:13 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions press release (NYSE:DFIN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $211M (-14.0% Y/Y) misses by $8.87M.
- CEO comment: "Our updated projections have us exceeding our '44 in 24' goal of targeting 44% of our sales from software solutions by the year 2024. Further, we expect nearly 60% our total sales to be from software solutions by 2026, with a financial profile consistent with such a sales mix. I am enthusiastic about achieving our strategic objective; to be the market leading provider of regulatory and compliance solutions, while delivering increasing value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."