Hain Celestial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.12, revenue of $502.9M misses by $21.67M; issues Q4 and updates FY22 soft guidance
May 05, 2022 7:14 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial press release (NASDAQ:HAIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $502.9M (+2.1% Y/Y) misses by $21.67M.
- Adjusted gross profit margin of 23.4%, a 400 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
- Adjusted operating income of $42.4 million compared to $59.7 million in the prior year period.
For the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022, compared to the prior year period, the Company expects: Low to mid single digit adjusted net sales growth supported by double digit growth in North America; Modest adjusted gross margin reduction; and Adjusted EBITDA down low to mid single digits (including approximately 300 basis points of foreign exchange headwind).
-
The Company updates its adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021 and now expects: Approximately flat adjusted net sales; modest adjusted gross margin reduction; and a low double digit adjusted EBITDA decline.