Dutch biotech argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced on Thursday that its lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab), met the main goal in a Phase 3 trial for adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

ITP is an autoimmune disease in which one’s antibodies destroy platelets and impact platelet generation. The ADVANCE trial involved 131 adults with chronic and persistent ITP, out of whom 67% had received three or more prior ITP therapies.

In terms of the primary endpoint, a higher percentage of patients (17/78; 21.8%) who received Vyvgart showed sustained platelet response compared to the placebo (2/40; 5%), with a p value of 0.0316 indicating the statistical significance of the data.

argenx SE (ARGX) said that the key secondary endpoints derived from platelets also demonstrated statistical significance.

The safety and tolerability data of the trial were in line with the previous study findings. ADVANCE is the second registration trial and the first to involve weekly dosing for Vyvgart.

“These data are very promising as they show that platelet counts can rapidly improve to clinically meaningful levels following VYVGART treatment in a proportion of a heavily pretreated patient population,” said Catherine Broome, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University and the lead investigator of the trial.

argenx SE (ARGX) ADRs have added ~5% in the pre-market so far.

Read: Early April, the company shared positive interim data from a late-stage trial for Vyvgart in generalized myasthenia gravis.