Huntington Ingalls GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.28, revenue of $2.6B beats by $60M

May 05, 2022 7:21 AM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Huntington Ingalls press release (NYSE:HII): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.50 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $2.6B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $138 million and operating margin was 5.4%, compared to $147 million and 6.5%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Segment operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $176 million and segment operating margin was 6.8%, compared to $191 million and 8.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

  • 2022 Financial Outlook:

  • Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 8.0% and 8.1%
  • Expect FY22 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin of approximately 2.5%; and expect Mission Technologies EBITDA margin of between 8.0% and 8.5%
  • Expect FY22 free cash flow of between $300 and $350 million
  • Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow of approximately $3.2 billion
