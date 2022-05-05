Evergy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.22B misses by $210M

May 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Evergy press release (NYSE:EVRG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.22B (-24.2% Y/Y) misses by $210M.
  • The Company reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.43 to $3.63, as well as its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8% through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range.
  • The Board of Directors declared a dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.5725 per share payable on June 20, 2022. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022.
  • 10-Q
