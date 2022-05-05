Resolute Forest Products Non-GAAP EPS of $2.26 beats by $0.33, revenue of $945M misses by $35M
May 05, 2022 7:23 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products press release (NYSE:RFP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.26 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $945M (+8.2% Y/Y) misses by $35M.
- Outlook:" The underlying fundamentals for building materials remain positive, but we are mindful of inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, which could affect pricing and margins. With our network of high-quality pulp and paper assets and structural advantages, such as fiber integration and embedded power generation, we are well-positioned to grow margins in a rising price environment. We continue to work hard to adapt to challenges in the transportation network, and we expect to gradually normalize inventory levels in the second half of the year,"
- Shares +0.94% PM.