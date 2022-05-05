Vital Farms GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $77.1M beats by $0.73M
May 05, 2022 7:24 AM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vital Farms press release (NASDAQ:VITL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $77.1M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.73M.
Update on Fiscal 2022 Outlook: For the full fiscal year 2022, management is maintaining its guidance for net revenue of more than $340 million vs consensus of $341.40M, a projected increase of 30% compared to fiscal year 2021. Management is also maintaining its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of more than $13 million for the full fiscal year 2022, excluding costs related to our exit of the convenient breakfast product line, an increase of 62% compared to fiscal year 2021.