Vital Farms GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $77.1M beats by $0.73M

May 05, 2022 7:24 AM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Vital Farms press release (NASDAQ:VITL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $77.1M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.73M.

  • Update on Fiscal 2022 Outlook: For the full fiscal year 2022, management is maintaining its guidance for net revenue of more than $340 million vs consensus of $341.40M, a projected increase of 30% compared to fiscal year 2021. Management is also maintaining its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of more than $13 million for the full fiscal year 2022, excluding costs related to our exit of the convenient breakfast product line, an increase of 62% compared to fiscal year 2021.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.