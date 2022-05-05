Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) drove to mixed earnings results on Thursday as supply problems tempered results.

Net revenues for the world’s sixth-largest auto group rose to €41.5 billion, a 12.2% jump from the prior year, above analyst expectations. Strong sales of Jeep vehicles, the Fiat New 500, Opel Mokka, and light commercial vehicles were credited for the jump. Management added that low-emission vehicles were a major driver of the quarter, with momentum continuing into the current quarter.

On the low-emission and electric vehicle front, the company voiced confidence in reaching long-term targets. Toward that end, a large scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Canada, a new battery facility in Italy, and partnerships with Amazon and Foxconn were touted as integral to the EV push. The new facilities and partnerships add to the recent announcement of an EV plant in Serbia.

However, the impact of the semiconductor shortage appeared to significantly impact results from the quarter and guidance for the full year. Specifically, consolidated shipments of 1,374 thousand units marked a 12% decline due to semiconductor orders.

“The problem is with supply, not demand,” CEO Richard Palmer told analysts on a Thursday morning earnings call.

While the company maintained full-year guidance for double-digit adjusted operating income and margins, there were cuts to specific regional forecasts. North American sales are now expected to be flat from a previous forecast of a 3% gain, while Enlarged Europe is now expected to contract 2% from prior expectations of a 3% gain. The Enlarged European region includes both Russia and Ukraine, markets that have obviously all but disappeared.

Shares traded in a somewhat volatile manner in pre-market US trading.

