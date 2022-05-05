$700M of bitcoin leaves Coinbase for a cold wallet
May 05, 2022
- Almost 19K bitcoins (BTC-USD) worth ~$703M flowed out of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) through a series of four transactions within the past day, Benzinga reported Thursday, citing data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert.
- The movement occurred through four transactions, with the largest one involving 8K bitcoin (BTC-USD), worth ~$300M. All four of those transactions transferred the crypto to the same cold wallet, which now owns 19,244 bitcoin (BTC-USD) worth ~ $765M.
- Outflows of ethereum (ETH-USD) from Coinbase (COIN) also occurred. On May 3, ETH outflows from the exchange reached a new record, while balances of the token fell to a three-year low, Benzinga said.
- The large movements can indicate that selling pressure is easing, as whales typically transfer assets into cold wallets, and off of exchanges, for longer-term holding.
- In Thursday morning trading, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up 1.4% to $39.6K and ether (ETH-USD) +2.1% to $2.93K.
