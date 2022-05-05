Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) cratered in early trading on Thursday after missing estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

Revenue was up 21% during the quarter and gross merchandise value rose 16% against what the e-commerce company identified as a tough comparable to a year ago when stimulus and COVID lockdowns were in the mix. Both revenue and GMV missed the consensus expectation of analysts.

Looking ahead, Shopify (SHOP) plans to stay aggressive and reinvest all of its gross profit dollars back into the business to pursue multiple paths to growth, including the expansion of services to more merchants in more geographies, the development of new products, and the strengthening of the partner ecosystem. Merchant Solutions revenue growth is anticipated to be more than twice the rate of subscription solutions revenue growth. Total year-over-year revenue growth is seen as being lower in the first half of the year and highest in Q4.

Shopify (SHOP) also announced a deal to acquire fulfillment technology provider Deliverr. Under the terms of the agreement, Shopify (SHOP) will acquire all of Deliverr's outstanding securities in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, consisting of approximately 80% in cash and 20% in Shopify Class A voting shares.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) fell 13.82% premarket to $419.29 vs. the 52-week trading range of $411.17 to $1,762.92.