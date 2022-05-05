Challenger: April job cuts of 24.286K jobs

May 05, 2022 7:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Challenger Job-Cut Report: 24.286K from 21.387K in March.
  • So far this year, employers announced plans to cut 79,982 job cuts, down 52% from the 167,599 cuts announced through the same period in 2021.
  • “Job cut plans appear to be on the rise, particularly as companies assess market conditions, inflationary risks, and capital spending,” said Andrew Challenger, Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
  • Indeed, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March reported a series-high number of job openings at 11.5 million and 4.5 million quits, another record.
