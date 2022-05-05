Elon Musk lines up $7.1B in financing for Twitter bid, including $1B from Larry Ellison

Elon Musk disclosed on Thursday that he has lined up an additional $7.1 billion in new financing to increase the equity portion of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk disclosed that he has received letters totaling $7.139 billion from 19 different groups, including Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison, who committed $1 billion.

Other investors include venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, investment managers Fidelity and Brookfield and investment firm Vy Capital.

Twitter (TWTR) shares rose more than 2.5% to $50.35 in premarket trading on Thursday, trading closer to Musk's offer of $54.20 per share in cash, which Twitter (TWTR) has already accepted.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the inclusion of the new investors was "a smart financial and strategic move by Musk," adding that it would be "well received" and should show that the deal is on track to get done by the end of the year.

In addition, the filing noted that Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud of Saudi Arabia has committed nearly 34.95 million shares of Twitter (TWTR) and would keep his investment in the company after Musk acquired the social network.

The filing added that Musk is currently speaking with additional Twitter (TWTR) shareholders, including co-founder Jack Dorsey, about retaining an equity investment in the company after the deal has closed.

Due to the new financing agreements, Musk will now have a $6.25 billion margin loan from Morgan Stanley (MS) as part of his deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), down from $12.5 billion.

The equity and cash portion of the financing has been raised to $27.25 billion, up from $21 billion.

On Wednesday, a U.K. parliamentary committee said it had invited Musk to discuss evidence about his plans to buy Twitter (TWTR), but the billionaire responded that it would be "premature at this time" to accept the invitation, citing the fact a shareholder vote on the deal has not yet taken place.