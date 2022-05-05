J&J files suit against drug-benefit provider over use of copay assistance program - WSJ

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) filed a suit against SaveOnSP alleging that the drug-benefit provider exploited a program by the pharma company that pays out-of-pocket costs for patients using certain costlier J&J drugs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company said that it paid least $100M more in copay assistance due to services provided by SaveOnSP.

As per SaveOnSP's website the firm helps employers save money by paying less for specialty claims, and employees save money by reducing their cost-share.

Johnson & Johnson uncovered that in 2021 the company paid an average of $1,171/prescription in copay assistance to patients on its psoriasis/Crohn's disease drug Stelara who were not part of the SaveOnSP program, while making an average payment of $4,301 for those patients who were enrolled with the SaveOnSP program, added the report citing the suit.

J&J filed the lawsuit in a federal court in New Jersey alleging contract interference and deceptive trade practices by SaveOnSP. The company is also seeking damages and has requested a court order requiring the firm to stop the program, said the report.

New Brunswick, N.J.-based pharma giant has a copay assistance program called Janssen CarePath, which helps qualifying patients who have commercial or private insurance.

At heart of the matter is the help that patients can get to pay for the out-of-pocket — also called copay — costs of their prescription medicines. Health plans usually urge patients to make a copay to divide the cost of medicine.

As per the suit, SaveOnSP works with drug-benefit-plan sponsors to enroll plan members in its program. The firm raises the plan's copays for certain medicines, bills J&J’s copay assistance program and drives Johnson & Johnson's payments to the drug-benefit plan, taking a commission for self. This in turn decreases the money the drug-benefit plan has to pay for each prescription, said the report citing the lawsuit.