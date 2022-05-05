Intellia Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.86, revenue of $11.25M beats by $2.68M
May 05, 2022 7:32 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Intellia Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:NTLA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.96 misses by $0.86.
- Revenue of $11.25M (+74.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.68M.
- Ended the first quarter of 2022 with strong cash position of $995 million
- “Intellia is successfully executing on its 2022 strategic priorities as we advance our proprietary CRISPR-based drug discovery and development platform. We recently shared updated interim data from our landmark study of NTLA-2001, which demonstrated that treatment with NTLA-2001 in people with ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy was generally well-tolerated and delivered rapid, consistent, dose-dependent reductions in serum TTR. In addition to achieving a mean reduction of 93% at the 1.0 mg/kg dose, we were particularly pleased that reductions in serum TTR levels persisted, further bolstering our confidence in NTLA-2001 as a potentially durable, one-time treatment for ATTR amyloidosis. In June, we plan to share additional durability data from the dose-escalation portion of the polyneuropathy arm and data supporting our fixed dose selection for Part 2,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “Alongside the progress of our lead program, we continued to advance our second in vivo candidate, NTLA-2002, which benefits from the modularity of our platform. We look forward to another important clinical milestone in the second half of this year when we expect to present initial data from the NTLA-2002 first-in-human study. Finally, Intellia remains well-funded to drive forward our robust portfolio and to support continued investment in platform innovation as we build upon our leadership position in genome editing.”