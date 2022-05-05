IntercontinentalExchange Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.9B in-line; issues Q2 guidance
May 05, 2022 7:33 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange press release (NYSE:ICE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.9B (+5.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted operating income of $1.2 billion, +8% y/y.
- 1Q22 operating margin of 52%; adj. operating margin of 61%.
- 1Q22 operating cash flow of $756 million.
- ICE's second quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $900 million to $910 million; adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $740 million to $750 million.
- ICE's second quarter 2022 GAAP non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million; adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.