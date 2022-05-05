Parker-Hannifin Non-GAAP EPS of $4.83 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.09B beats by $20M

May 05, 2022 7:34 AM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Parker-Hannifin press release (NYSE:PH): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.83 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $4.09B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company has updated guidance for earnings per share to the range of $13.00 to $13.30, or $18.00 to $18.30 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $18.29.
  • Guidance assumes organic sales growth of approximately 11% compared with the prior year. COVID-19 related shutdowns in China are estimated to reduce sales by $100M and EPS by $0.24 in the fourth quarter.
