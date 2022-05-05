Berry Global Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.14, revenue of $3.8B beats by $100M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 7:35 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group press release (NYSE:BERY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $3.8B (+12.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Berry is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 guidance of adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.70 (consensus of $7.23).
- For the full year the Company expects volumes to be flat to up 1%, modestly lower than prior guidance, as a result of timing of new business startups and continued supply chain challenges.
- The Company is also reaffirming its full year free cash flow range of $900 million to $1 billion and expects to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares throughout the second half of its fiscal year given the attractive return opportunity at prevailing prices.