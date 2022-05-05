Sotera Health Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02, revenue of $236.75M beats by $7.35M
May 05, 2022 7:37 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sotera Health press release (NASDAQ:SHC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $236.75M (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.35M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net revenues in the range of $1B to $1.03B vs. consensus of $1.01B, representing growth of approximately 7% to 11%, compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $515M to $535M, representing growth of approximately 7% to 11%, compared to the prior year; Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income in the range of 29% to 30%; Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.93 to $0.99 vs. consensus of $0.96, representing growth of 6% to 13% versus the prior year; A fully diluted share count in the range of 280M to 282M shares on a weighted-average basis; Capital expenditures in the range of $140M to $170M; Net leverage reduction of approximately 1⁄2 of a turn.