U.S. Physical Therapy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $131.7M beats by $3.13M
May 05, 2022 7:38 AM ETU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- U.S. Physical Therapy press release (NYSE:USPH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $131.7M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.13M.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was $17.9 million for the 2022 First Quarter, a 14.2% increase from $15.6 million for the 2021 First Quarter.
- Average visits per clinic per day in the 2022 First Quarter was 27.9, up from 27.1 in the 2021 First Quarter.
- Total patient visits were 1,063,519 for the 2022 First Quarter, an increase of 12.2% from 947,788 for the 2021 First Quarter. On a same store basis, visits increased 5.9% in the 2022 First Quarter as compared to the 2021 First Quarter.
- The net rate per patient visit was $103.00 in the 2022 First Quarter as compared to $104.72 in the 2021 First Quarter due to rate reductions implemented by Medicare in 2022.