Installed Building Products Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.42, revenue of $587.5M beats by $45.91M
May 05, 2022 7:39 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products press release (NYSE:IBP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.42.
- Revenue of $587.5M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $45.91M.
- CEO comment: “With the substantial number of permitted new housing units that have yet to be started, residential construction is expected to remain supportive of our business in 2022. We also expect the seasonal trends we typically experience throughout the year to be more muted in 2022 given the strong industry backlog. Overall, 2022 is shaping up to be another year of profitable growth and value creation for IBP."