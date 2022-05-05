Installed Building Products Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.42, revenue of $587.5M beats by $45.91M

May 05, 2022 7:39 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Installed Building Products press release (NYSE:IBP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $587.5M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $45.91M.
  • CEO comment: “With the substantial number of permitted new housing units that have yet to be started, residential construction is expected to remain supportive of our business in 2022. We also expect the seasonal trends we typically experience throughout the year to be more muted in 2022 given the strong industry backlog. Overall, 2022 is shaping up to be another year of profitable growth and value creation for IBP."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.