Update 8:04am: Updates shares after halt lifted.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) confirmed it agreed to purchase Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) for about $3.8 billion, or $114.34 in stock and cash. SIMO jumped 17% in premarket trading, while MXL fell 3%.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) holders will receive receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear (MXL) common stock per ADS, for total consideration of $114.34, representing a 48% premium to the SIMO's share price on April 22, before news reports on a potential sale, according to a statement. The transaction represents a 41% premium to SIMO's close price on Wednesday.

The announcement confirms a Bloomberg story from late Wednesday and Bloomberg report last month that Silicon Motion (SIMO) was exploring a sale following interest following after a similar report from Betaville that there was speculation that a mystery buyer was circling the semiconductor company.

MaxLinear (MXL) intends to fund the $3.1 billion of cash consideration with cash on hand from the combined companies and fully committed debt financing from Wells Fargo Bank. The deal isn't subject to any financing conditions and is expected to close by the first half of next year.

The deal is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of at least $100 million to be realized within 18 months after the transaction closes and is expected to be immediately and "materially" accretive to MaxLinear’s (MXL) non-GAAP earnings per share and cash flow.

Bloomberg also reported on Wednesday that Taiwan-based MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) was also said to be interested in making an offer for SIMO. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson also listed MediaTek as a potential acquirer of SIMO.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as exclusive financial advisor to MaxLinear, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is acting as legal advisor.. Goldman Sachs (Asia) is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Silicon Motion and Latham & Watkins LLP and K&L Gates are acting as legal advisors.

MaxLinear will host a conference call to discuss this transaction at 8:30 a.m. EST.

