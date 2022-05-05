Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) fell sharply on Thursday after the company missed revenue and EPS estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

The grocery store operator warned on the impact of inflation and soft consumer demand. For Q2, Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) guided for flat comparable sales and EPS of $0.49 to $0.53 vs. $0.56 consensus.

On Wall Street, Bank of America issued a double downgrade on SFM straight to an Underperform rating from Buy.

The firm pointed to SFM's new outlook for double-digit cost inflation and the view that accelerating price increases are not likely to drive material EPS upside at SFM given its more narrow assortment of higher price-point differentiated specialty items than conventional grocery stores.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) fell 12.22% premarket to $27.52.

Dig into the Sprouts Farmers Market earnings call.