BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is trading ~9% lower in the pre-market Thursday after the commercial-stage biotech fell short of expectations with its 1Q 2022 financials and said that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on studies involving oral factor D inhibitor BCX9930.

Last month, BioCryst (BCRX) disclosed that it decided to pause enrollment in the clinical studies, REDEEM-1, REDEEM-2, or RENEW clinical trials after finding elevated serum creatinine levels in some patients.

Giving an update on the program, the company said that the FDA informed it following the pause in enrollment that the clinical program for BCX9930 was under a partial clinical hold.

“After consultation with regulators, we will determine the next step for the BCX9930 program,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Sheridan said.

In terms of financials, the company revenue more than doubled to $49.9M with ~161% YoY growth as net revenue from the Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) therapy, Orladeyo rose ~356% YoY to $49.7M.

However, the company’s net loss expanded ~15% YoY to $74.2M as SG&A expenses and R&D expenses climbed ~55% and ~54% YoY to $34.3M and $65.4M, respectively.

BioCryst (BCRX) projects full-year net ORLADEYO revenue to be no less than $250 million, unchanged from its estimate in February when it recorded $46.2M net revenue from Orladeyo for 4Q 2021.