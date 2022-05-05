Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is carrying market confidence on Thursday after reporting earnings that bested expectations across the board.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company reported non-GAAP EPS that came in about 33% higher than analyst expectations while also growing revenue by 43.5% from 2021. The latter figure of $660.15 million also moved beyond estimates set by Wall Street by $38.34 million.

"Our first quarter revenue growth of 47% on a constant currency basis is a testament to the underlying strength of the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands," CEO Andrew Rees said. "Consumer demand remains strong giving us the confidence to raise our full year outlook for revenue to approximately $3.5 billion, adjusted operating margin to 26% to 27%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share to $10.05 to $10.65."

The new guidance accelerates from the prior forecast of adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.70 to $10.25 alongside revenue of $2.75 billion for the year. The strength in the quarter and strong forecast for sales and profits was credited in large part to the $2.5 billion acquisition of casual footwear company HEYDUDE, first announced in late 2021. Revenue growth for the segment is expected to grow 20% in its first year under the Crocs (CROX) umbrella.

The strong headline figures and bullish forecast for the full year are helping shares gain modestly in pre-market trading.

The gain indicates the strong sales and profit growth is able to overshadow increased costs that cut gross margin by 580 basis points in the first quarter and are expected to persist.

Read more on the pricing and supply chain pressures bearing down on the footwear and apparel industry.