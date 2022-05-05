Avalon signs $3M convertible security funding agreement
May 05, 2022 7:53 AM ETAvalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVLNF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQX:AVLNF) entered into a $3M convertible security funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II, entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager.
- The convertible security to be issued under the funding agreement will have a 2-year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% annually on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value on issuance, resulting in a face value of $3.6M.
- The convertible security matures 24 months on closure.
- The proceeds will be used to accelerate the planned work program for the company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario and cover near term working capital requirements.
- On closure, Lind will receive a closing fee of $90K and 9M share purchase warrants; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $0.26/share until 48 months after closure.