Avalon signs $3M convertible security funding agreement

May 05, 2022 7:53 AM ETAvalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVLNF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQX:AVLNF) entered into a $3M convertible security funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II, entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager.
  • The convertible security to be issued under the funding agreement will have a 2-year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% annually on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value on issuance, resulting in a face value of $3.6M.
  • The convertible security matures 24 months on closure.
  • The proceeds will be used to accelerate the planned work program for the company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario and cover near term working capital requirements.
  • On closure, Lind will receive a closing fee of $90K and 9M share purchase warrants; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $0.26/share until 48 months after closure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.