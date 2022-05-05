Chimera Investment poised to grow in higher rate environment after Q1 beat

  • Chimera Investment's (NYSE:CIM) actions last year to maintain low leverage and optimize its liability structure puts the mortgage REIT in position to take advantage of a higher interest-rate environment, its CEO said after Q1 earnings beat the consensus estimate.
  • "As rates began to rise this year, we have begun implementation of the next leg our strategy; to acquire higher yielding residential loans while continuing to obtain long-term financing through securitization," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Mohit Marria.
  • During the quarter, Chimera (CIM) committed to acquire $807M of residential re-performing loans and sponsored its first securitization of 2022 with $328M CIM 2022-R1. "We expect these actions to be accretive to earnings immediately," Marria said.
  • Q1 earnings available for distribution of $0.39 per share, topping the $0.37 consensus, dropped from $0.46 in the previous quarter and increased from $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 economic net interest income of $137.7M vs. $154.6M in Q4 and $136.1M in Q1 2021.
  • GAAP book value of $10.15 per common share at March 31, 2022 vs. $11.84 at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Earnings available for distribution/average common equity was 14.38% vs. 15.45% in the previous quarter and 12.62% in the year-ago quarter.
