AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said data from a late-stage study showed that its drug Farxiga helped reduce the risk of death or heart failure (HF) in certain patients.

The phase3 trial, dubbed DELIVER, evaluated Farxiga against placebo to treat patients with HF with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction (defined as left ventricular ejection fraction, or LVEF, greater than 40%) with or without type-2 diabetes T2D.

Ejection fraction (EF) is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts.

The British drugmaker said Farxiga (dapagliflozin) reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary composite goal of cardiovascular (CV) death or worsening HF.

"Today’s groundbreaking results coupled with those from the DAPA-HF trial show that Farxiga is effective in treating heart failure regardless of ejection fraction. These data build upon our previous studies demonstrating cardiorenal protection across patients with either diabetes, chronic kidney disease or heart failure," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.

The company said safety and tolerability of Farxiga in the study were consistent with the earlier established safety profile of the drug.

AstraZeneca (AZN) noted that regulatory submissions will be made in the coming months and full results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.