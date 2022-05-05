Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas sees sequential decline in April's traffic

May 05, 2022 7:55 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) reported preliminary traffic figures on Thursday where airline's total demand rose 209.5% to 2.29B revenue passenger kilometers for April 2022. 
  • On sequential basis, this demand shows slight meltdown from 2.47B revenue passenger kilometers in March 2022.
  • April's Load Factor was 78.2%. 
  • GOL's total supply increased 227.8% that includes domestic supply +211.6% to 2.78B and international supply 145M available seat kilometers.
  • Total seats increased 221.2% and the number of departures increased by 227.2% when compared with pandemic-impacted Apr. 2021.
  • Earlier (Apr. 28): GOL Linhas GAAP EPS of R$6.58, revenue of R$3.2B
