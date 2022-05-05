Wayfair's finance chief to retire in January 2023, Kate Gulliver to succeed
May 05, 2022 7:59 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) has announced the upcoming retirement of Michael Fleisher, Chief Financial Officer.
- The company will be promoting Kate Gulliver, VP, Chief People Officer, to the role of SVP, CFO and CAO in November.
- Fleisher will stay on for a transition period until his retirement on January 15, 2023.
- Gulliver joined the company as head of Investor Relations after a career at Bain Capital (BCSF) as an investor and at McKinsey as a consultant.
- Shares down 9% premarket after the company reported mixed Q1 results and wider-than-expected EBITDA loss.