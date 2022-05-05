ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares rise more than 2% in European trading Thursday after reporting higher Q1 earnings and revenues and launching a second $1B stock buyback.

Q1 net profit jumped to $4.13B from $2.29B in the year-earlier quarter, and EBITDA climbed to $5.08B from $3.24B a year ago and well above $4.57B in a company-compiled poll of analysts.

Q1 sales surged 35% to $21.84B from $16.19B a year earlier due to higher steel prices, but steel shipments fell 2.7% to 15.3M metric tons, which the steelmaker said reflected the impact of the war in Ukraine.

ArcelorMittal (MT) said it now forecasts a contraction in global steel demand this year, falling as much as 1%, although "it is clear that the longer-term fundamental outlook for steel is positive," CEO Aditya Mittal said; before the war, the company expected consumption would remain steady or grow slightly in 2022.

The company said it has slowly restarted operations in Ukraine and is now operating one of three blast furnaces at its Kryvyi Rih site.

According to Bloomberg, Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi reacted positively to the Q1 results, citing the additional $1B buyback and EBITDA beat driven by stronger pricing.

ArcelorMittal's (MT) price return shows a 6% YTD loss and a nearly 2% decline during the past year.